Princess Eugenie switched it up for her wedding reception!

The 28-year-old royal stunned in an elegant off-the-shoulder Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos gown when she said "I do" to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday, but for her reception, she chose something a little more casual.

As seen in her official wedding photos, which were taken by Alex Bramall and released on Saturday, Eugenie changed into a silk Zac Posen number for her evening reception at her father's residence at Royal Lodge. According to a press release, Posen was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the surrounding countryside when designing Eugenie's dress. The dress' color reflects the blush of an English Rose, while the White Rose of York is embroidered on both the shoulder and back of the gown, holding together the cape.

Eugenie wore diamond and emerald earrings, which were a wedding gift from her new husband, as well as a hair slide belonging to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Other official portraits from Eugenie's wedding include a photo of the newlyweds in the Scottish State Coach upon its return to Windsor Castle following the carriage procession.

Another pic shows the couple with their bridal party, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Here the couple are pictured with their Bridesmaids and Page Boys.

Front row (left to right): Miss Mia Tindall; Miss Savannah Phillips; Miss Maud Windsor.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids are also present in the last picture, alongside the whole family. Jack's parents, George and Nicola Brooksbank, and his brother, Thomas Brooksbank, are in the middle row of the photo, alongside Eugenie's parents, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and her sister, Princess Beatrice of York.

In the middle row are Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the queen, Prince Philip (who hadn't been photographed with Fergie in 26 years), Maud Windsor and Louis De Givenchy. Theordora Williams, Mia Tindall and Isla and Savannah Phillips sit in the front.

Following their fairy tale wedding, Jack and Eugenie continued the party with a reception hosted by the queen, as well as an evening reception, and another, more casual party on Saturday. See more in the video below.

