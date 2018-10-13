After exchanging vows with her now-husband Jack Brookbank at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday, Princess Eugenie changed things up for the night’s decadent reception. Here’s how her stunning look compared with previous royal brides -- Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle -- and the evening gowns they chose for their wedding receptions.

Sashaying into Windsor Great Park’s Royal Lodge, the residence of her father Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, Eugenie, chose a flowing peach gown with long sleeves and a cape from Zac Posen for the momentous occasion. The blush tone wonderfully complemented her tanned skin and brunette locks.

Alex Bramall/PA Wire/Shutterstock

Back in the spring, after Meghan walked down the aisle, she changed things up with a super-long white number by Stella McCartney to party the night away with her hubby Prince Harry. It featured a high-neck and was sleeveless, showcasing the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex’s shoulders. The white sleek gown exuded plenty of confidence and sophistication, although it was a bit more revealing than other royal brides.

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

And last, but certainly not least, is Prince William’s bride, Kate, who opted for a gorgeous ivory dress by Sarah Burton following her 2011 nuptials. The dress boasted a little cleavage with its sweetheart neckline, but was accessorized with a white Angora bolero cardigan. Although certainly more covered-up, her look was no less regal and dazzling.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Each incredible look offered a glimpse into the woman’s personal palette and comfort zone when it came to making a stylish statement on their wedding night. Eugenie’s gown managed to be timeless while highlighting her slender figure and glowing skin.

