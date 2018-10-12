Why Amal Clooney Skipped Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Amal Clooney was noticeably absent from Princess Eugenie's royal wedding.

While many expected the 40-year-old human rights attorney to be among the crowd of well-dressed guests at St. George's Chapel on Friday, Amal was busy taking care of her own engagements.

The brunette beauty attended the Pennsylvania Conference for Women 2018 in Philadelphia. Dressed in nude heels and a black Paule Ka dress lined with buttons down the front, she at one point took the stage to deliver the event's keynote speech.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, her husband, George Clooney, was getting ready for the Variety Power of Women Event. The Clooneys were expected to attend the royal nuptials because they have a close tie to Princess Eugenie's new husband, Jack Brooksbank, who is a U.K. brand ambassador for Casamigos, the tequila company George co-founded with Rande Gerber. Plus, as many may recall, the power couple traveled to Windsor, England, earlier this year for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding.

Despite George and Amal's absence, Eugenie and Jack's ceremony was still filled with A-listers. Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss were all in attendance, along with almost everyone from the royal family.

