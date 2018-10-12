Why Didn’t Princess Eugenie Wear a Veil at Her Royal Wedding?

Princess Eugenie had her fairy tale moment on Friday at Windsor Castle.

The 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was glowing in her Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos-designed gown, with long sleeves and an even longer train.

Eugenie paired the stunning gown with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara. But one accessory that was missing was the traditional veil.

Many have speculated as to the reason behind the lack of veil, with some citing the extremely windy weather conditions.

But Eugenie made it clear that she chose her gown design with the intent of her showing off her back, particularly the scars from her spinal surgery, which she had at the age of 12.

AFP

Getty Images

A lengthy veil would have covered up her scar, so it seems that Eugenie chose to go without in favor of embracing her natural beauty.

“The low back feature on the dress was at the specific request of Princess Eugenie, who had surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis,” the royal family said in a statement.

Prior to her big day, Eugenie opened up to ITV about her decision to show off her scars.

Getty Images

Getty Images

“I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show your people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that,” she said. “It’s a lovely way to honor the people who looked after me, and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this.”

It seems many viewers around the world agreed. Here were some of the reactions to Eugenie’s choice to go veil-free:

Most beautiful wedding dress since Kate's. Love that she left off the veil and showed off her scars #PrincessEugenie#RoyalWedding2pic.twitter.com/d5vmULBMCn — Love is Colour Blind (@lovecolourblind) October 12, 2018

What a gorgeous dress!! I love it so much. The embroidered flowers in the gown and the emerald tiara makes me think of fall. She is well put together. I thought at first I would be missing a veil but no... she is perfect! Congrats from the US!!! — NickiRo aka Sweet “N” (@QueenofRo) October 12, 2018

Princess Eugenie is one of the most stunning royal brides I've ever seen. Love that she chose no veil as well. #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/XsA8PkSURv — amy (@everythingtaboo) October 12, 2018

the back is stunning and I'm thrilled she didn't vide it with a veil! #royalweddingpic.twitter.com/t50ynbLKJg — Woneeduh (@ThatGirlinTx) October 12, 2018

Moving on from my tiara shock, I'm loving the train view of Eugenie's gown. I like that she didn't cover it up with a veil. #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/qIng7IBc1z — Order of Splendor (@orderofsplendor) October 12, 2018

I love the dress..She is gorgeous....Plus no #veil ...My favorite bride style !

Princess Eugenie

Modern gals know it ! https://t.co/TZVyj03y1v — Grace Ocean (@SolarPowerEng) October 12, 2018

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Fashion Looks From Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments From Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding: Pics!

Why Princess Eugenie's Sister Princess Beatrice Read a 'Great Gatsby' Excerpt at the Royal Wedding

Related Gallery