Why Didn’t Princess Eugenie Wear a Veil at Her Royal Wedding?
Princess Eugenie had her fairy tale moment on Friday at Windsor Castle.
The 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was glowing in her Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos-designed gown, with long sleeves and an even longer train.
Eugenie paired the stunning gown with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara. But one accessory that was missing was the traditional veil.
Many have speculated as to the reason behind the lack of veil, with some citing the extremely windy weather conditions.
But Eugenie made it clear that she chose her gown design with the intent of her showing off her back, particularly the scars from her spinal surgery, which she had at the age of 12.
A lengthy veil would have covered up her scar, so it seems that Eugenie chose to go without in favor of embracing her natural beauty.
“The low back feature on the dress was at the specific request of Princess Eugenie, who had surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis,” the royal family said in a statement.
Prior to her big day, Eugenie opened up to ITV about her decision to show off her scars.
“I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show your people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that,” she said. “It’s a lovely way to honor the people who looked after me, and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this.”
It seems many viewers around the world agreed. Here were some of the reactions to Eugenie’s choice to go veil-free:
