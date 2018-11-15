Kate Middleton Wears Another Recycled Blue Dress After 4 Years

Kate Middleton has recycled a dress again!

The Duchess of Sussex proves she's the queen of shopping her closet, making the most of her designer purchases, when she stepped out in a cyan blue pleated dress by Emilia Wickstead on her way to the BBC with Prince William to raise awareness on cyberbullying on Thursday in London.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

We first saw the frock on the royal four years ago during her Australia and New Zealand tour in 2014 when she paired it with a matching hat.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The mom of three has been rewearing her own dresses on multiple occasions this month, and they all happen to be blue! On Wednesday, Middleton donned the same cobalt blue Eponine London belted dress she wore back in January while visiting McLaren Automotive’s Composites Technology Centre.

On Nov. 8, the brunette beauty dazzled in a teal blue Jenny Packham gown for the Tusk Conservation Awards. She previously wore it for the Our Greatest Team Rises - BOA Olympic Concert at Royal Albert Hall in 2012.

