Prince William and Kate Middleton are helping to raise awareness for bullying.

In honor of #AntiBullyingWeek, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the BBC on Thursday to learn more about the work the British public service broadcaster is doing to prevent cyberbullying.

Kate, 36, stepped out in a stunning (and recycled!) turquoise dress by Emilia Wickstead, while her husband looked dapper in a pair of dress pants paired with a white button-down shirt and classy jacket.

While there, the royals met with some of the young people who wrote and performed in a new campaign video for "Stop, Speak Support," which is "a youth-led code of conduct to provide guidance on what to do when they witness bullying online," according to Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet young people who wrote and performed in a new campaign video for #StopSpeakSupport, a youth-led code of conduct to provide guidance on what to do when they witness bullying online. #AntiBullyingWeekpic.twitter.com/CR0Te1Je7K — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 15, 2018

The Duke also delivered a speech at the event, focusing on social media and cyberbullying.

"We have to acknowledge that much of the early optimism and hope of social media is giving way to very real concern, and even fear about its impact on our lives," he said. "We have seen that the technology that can allow you to develop an online community around a shared hobby or interest can also be used to organize violence."

"The new ways we have to access news from across the world are also allowing misinformation and conspiracy to pollute the public sphere," William, 36, added. "The tools that we use to congratulate each other on milestones and successes can also be used to normalize speech that is filled with bile and hate. The apps we use to make new friends can also allow bullies to follow their targets even after they have left the classroom or the playing field."

Read his full speech here, and watch the video below for more on the royal family.

