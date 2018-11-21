Princess Diana may no longer be with us, but she would’ve adored her sons' wives.

Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson made an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, where she expressed how proud the late Princess of Wales would have been of her sons’, Prince Harry and Prince Williams’, lovely partners.

“She’d really just be so proud,” the Duchess of York, who was very close to Diana, expressed. “Even before they got married, Diana would have been literally going, ‘I can’t believe these boys have done so well.’ They are such a credit to her.”

“I miss her, no one made me laugh better than her,” she remembered. “I honestly think she would be so proud of the wonderful Meghan [Markle] and Catherine [Middleton] as well. She’d want to embrace them and say, ‘You’re doing well.’”

Fergie, who was married to Prince Andrew, is mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who just recently tied the knot to Jack Brooksbank. She also reflected on growing up in an age without social media and shared the advice she gives her daughters about being in the spotlight.

“I often say to my girls, ‘I’ve been there, made the mistakes.’ So they know what not to do, which is really cool actually,” she shared. “So the best thing I can say to anyone is, if I’m talking to my girls, be who you are. And they’re going to write things. they’re going to say things. Everybody’s going to say something. Fifty percent of people like you, fifty percent don’t. Get on and do what you feel, stand firm with integrity and kindness, be lovely to everybody. Remember someone who opens the car door for you. Remember the name of the people in the kitchen who cook the dinner. That’s what I say to my girls.”

Meanwhile, Fergie, who didn’t get an invite to William and Kate’s 2011 nuptials, did attend Harry and Meghan’s wedding this past May. “It was very kind of them, and I can’t thank them enough for doing that because it was nerve-wracking,” she explained about getting the invite and attending.

She also said the spectators' cheers upon her arrival were “quite extraordinary.” “I sort of looked around like, ‘Are they doing that for me?’ Then someone went ‘Fergie,’ and it was the old Fergie back,” the duchess recalled. “I felt that sense of support from the crowd, which was very kind.”

