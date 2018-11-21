Did they plan this?!

Kate Middleton seemed to be channeling her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, on Wednesday while attending an official event in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab, sporting a burgundy Paule Ka skirt suit with a black turtleneck sweater, which she’s worn in the past.

For the outing, Kate, 36, pulled her brunette locks into one of her sleek ponytails.

The mother of three's look was incredibly similar to that of Meghan, who visited the Hubb Community Kitchen in West London just hours before. The pregnant Duchess of Sussex, 37, sported a burgundy dress and matching coat, both from Club Monaco, and also had her hair pulled back into a ponytail, as she cooked with the women with whom she had previously collaborated with for Together: Our Community Cookbook.

The sister-in-laws, though different in their styles, have taken pages out of one another’s fashion playbooks in the past.

Meghan recently paid homage to Kate while on her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, wearing a merlot-colored polka dot dress just days after Prince William's wife had donned a similar frock.

