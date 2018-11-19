Meghan Markle is giving fans a peek at her royal baby bump!

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out to her first Royal Variety Performance with husband Prince Harry on Monday, turning heads in a stunning, form-fitting ensemble.

Meghan, who is expecting her first child with the Duke of Sussex, wowed in a black-and-white top by Safiyaa, which featured thin black straps and gorgeous sequined embellishments on the bodice.

The former Suits star kept the rest of her look simple, styling the top with a black skirt (also by Safiyaa) and pulling her brunette locks back into a chic updo to show off her dazzling statement earrings.

And Meghan was all smiles during the outing, waving to onlookers as she made her way into the London Palladium with Prince Harry.

According to Kensington Palace, The Royal Variety Performance takes place every year and is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity. Money raised from the event helps entertainers throughout the U.K., who are in need of assistance due to age, ill-health or hard times.

Hear more on the royal family, and Meghan's pregnancy, in the video below.

