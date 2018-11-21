Meghan Markle is getting a head start on her Thanksgiving cooking!

The Duchess of Sussex, who was born in the U.S., stopped by the Hubb Community Kitchen in West London on Wednesday to cook with the women with whom she collaborated to make the Together: Our Community Cookbook.

The pregnant 37-year-old royal penned a forward for the cookbook and promoted it as her first solo initiative as a royal.

Meghan looked winter ready and festive upon arrival at the kitchen in a burgundy coat and dress from Club Monaco. She paired the look with black tights and black ankle booties.

The Hubb Community Kitchen works to help those affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London, which took more than 70 lives and displaced many families.

Prior to her visit, it was announced that the cookbook had sold approximately 40,000 copies in the U.K. and raised $270,000 in the seven weeks that it'd been on sale. This money has helped to keep the kitchen open seven days a week and to give food safety courses to those working at the facility.

Outside of the kitchen, the Duchess cheerfully embraced several of the women with whom she’s worked and collaborated with in the past. Once inside, she quickly took off her coat and put on an apron, getting to work to help prepare 200 meals for the community.

Duchess Meghan joins the women as they prepare meals for the local community in the newly renovated kitchen. An impressive 200 meals get prepared here in a day, all to be delivered to local groups, including elderly people’s homes, homeless shelters and women’s refuges. pic.twitter.com/DkDm06Nf51 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 21, 2018

Meghan loves cooking and so came up with the idea of the Together cookbook with the ladies’ recipes. Internationally the book has sold 1000s more & the 💰 has been used to renovate the kitchen & open it 7-days a week. It’s also funded food safety courses & exams for the ladies. pic.twitter.com/Wo8n4bWGfH — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) November 21, 2018

The Duchess is currently in her second trimester of pregnancy and recently returned from a lengthy 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand with her husband, Prince Harry.

