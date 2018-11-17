Queen Elizabeth is offering her emotional support to Meghan Markle's home state of California.

On Friday, the 92-year-old monarch released a statement to President Donald Trump regarding the deadly wildfires, which have spread across the state.

“Prince Philip and I offer our deepest sympathies to the people of California, who continue to suffer from the devastating fires across the state,” the queen said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims, and to all those who have lost their homes and livelihoods,” she continued. “I pay tribute to the courage and dedication of the US emergency services and the volunteers that have provided support.”

Multiple fires have erupted in California since last week, the most devastating of which is Northern California's Camp Fire, which started on Nov. 8, and has claimed the lives of 71 people. The fire has burned through 148,000 acres of land, and is just 55 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Los Angeles area has also been affected by fires, with the Woolsey Fire burning through Ventura County. It has burned through 98,000 acres since it started on Nov. 8, and is now 82 percent contained, though three people have died. The nearby Hill Fire was 100 percent contained by Friday night, Cal Fire reports.

Several stars have lost their homes in the fire, including Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemworth, Robin Thicke, Camille Grammer and Gerard Butler, with many more speaking out about the tragedy -- and criticizing Trump's response to it. See more in the video below.

