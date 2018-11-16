Will Smith brought Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena to life with his performance at the 2018 Latin GRAMMY Awards on Thursday night, but his heart is with those who are feeling devastating loss due to the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

ET"s Kevin Frazier spoke with the 50-year-old actor backstage at the awards show, where he opened up about his family's evacuation from their home, after fires last week spread across Calabasas, Malibu, Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village and other areas.

"We evacuated, probably three days ago, they called for the mandatory [evacuation]," Smith said. "The house survived, but it's been a tough time in that community in general, so Jada and I are really just trying to figure out how to best serve our community at this time."

"You can always get new houses, but the tragedy in Westlake was a really huge issue in that community," he added. "So we are just sending our prayers and sending our blessings out."

Marc Anthony, who shared the stage with Smith and Bad Bunny to perform their song, "Está Rico," at the Latin GRAMMYs, also shared his thoughts on the devastating fires.

"The work starts right now. We are in the middle of a tragedy, and then over 300 people missing, now it is our turn to step up and do what we can to do our part, because a lot of people are suffering right now, and don't even know where their family members are," the Latin legend said. "It's hard to say, but I am glad that my people are all right when there are so many people that are not."

"So now is the time for us to step up and help as much as we can," he continued. "But it's an understatement to say that... I mean, who is not thinking about this right now?"

For their performance, however, the pair just tried to focus on the positive, and on delivering a dose of fun to the massive audience and fans at home.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS

"It was fun! I knew it was on, man," Anthony raved. "All I kept thinking about was just sharing the stage for the first time with Will and Bunny, and it was just like, 'Guys, man. I told you before, let's just have fun, let's just enjoy it.'"

"I look to my right, I look to my left, I got Will Smith and Bad Bunny, and I am like, 'When did this happen?'" he added. "I thought I have seen everything in my life until you're live, standing there, you got Will and Bad, [like] what? All right."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gerard Butler's Malibu Home 'Half Gone' Amid Devastating California Wildfires - Updates

Will Smith Says He Was Terrified to Play the Genie in 'Aladdin' After Robin Williams' Performance (Exclusive)

Will Smith, Marc Anthony & Bad Bunny Get the 2018 Latin GRAMMYs Started With ‘Está Rico’

Related Gallery