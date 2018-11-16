Will Smith knows he has big shoes to fill.

The 50-year-old actor is portraying the Genie in Disney's new live-action Aladdin, and when ET spoke with him backstage at the Latin GRAMMYs on Thursday, he explained what it's been like taking on the role that the late Robin Williams perfected in the 1992 animated version.

"I was terrified doing the Genie after Robin Williams," Smith admitted to ET's Kevin Frazier. "But I found a lane that pays homage. It is my own thing, you know? So, I think people are going to love it."

"It's one of the greatest filmmaking experiences that I have ever had," he continued. "I have worked at most of the studios, and Disney just knows what they are doing. It was really a spectacular team of people that came together around a classic story. It's so spectacular, it's such a beautiful movie and I can't wait for people to see it."

Fans will still have to wait a while to see the film (it's scheduled for release on May 24, 2019), but luckily, Disney recently dropped a brand new trailer that will hold you over in the meantime:

Smith was joined by Marc Anthony in our interview, which took place just moments after the two performed together for the first time, alongside Bad Bunny. The trio opened the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards with an epic rendition of their catchy new song, "Está Rico."

"It was fun! I knew it was on, man," Anthony raved. "All I kept thinking about was just sharing the stage for the first time with Will and Bunny, and it was just like, 'Guys, man. I told you before, let's just have fun, let's just enjoy it.'"

"I look to my right, I look to my left, I got Will Smith and Bad Bunny, and I am like, 'When did this happen?'" he added. "I thought I have seen everything in my life until you're live, standing there, you got Will and Bad, [like] what? All right."

