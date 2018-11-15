Now that's how you get the party started!

Will Smith, Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny kicked off the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday night by performing their sizzling new song, "Está Rico."

As the lights dimmed, Anthony's smooth and hypnotizing voice began singing "Tú quieres algo y se te ve. Aquí hay ambiente pa' ahora y pa' después." The singer was soon accompanied by the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, who took the stage sharply dressed in a black sparkly shirt with a metallic blazer and black slack, and hyped up the audience even more.

Accompanied by a slew of dancers who added an extra level to the already eye-catching set, the performance only got better as the 24-year-old Puerto Rican rapper delivered his verses.

The trio debuted the new track in September along with a fierce music video directed by Carlos Perez for Elastic People, and includes appearances by Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls and actor Luis Guzman.

"Will and I have always wanted to work on a musical collaboration,” Anthony, who has been a longtime friend of Smith's, expressed in a press release. “This song seems perfect for this moment we’re both experiencing creatively. Working with Bad Bunny for the first time has been a great surprise. We all had a magnificent chemistry, and that energy is palpable in both the music and the video."

In the meantime, the Latin GRAMMYs are just getting started! The show will also feature performances by J Balvin, Ozuna, Rosalia, Halsey and many more.

