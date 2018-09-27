Looks like Will Smith's salsa dancing lessons from Marc Anthony are coming in handy.

The two artists, along with Puerto Rican Latin-trap sensation Bad Bunny, dropped a hip-shaking new single, "Está Rico," along with the accompanying music video on Thursday night.

“Está Rico” was created after Anthony sent the track to Smith, who loved it. The music video is directed by Carlos Perez for Elastic People, and includes appearances by Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls and actor Luis Guzman.

"Will and I have always wanted to work on a musical collaboration,” the 50-year-old salsa singer, who has been a longtime friend of Smith's, expressed in a press release. “This song seems perfect for this moment we’re both experiencing creatively. Working with Bad Bunny for the first time has been a great surprise. We all had a magnificent chemistry, and that energy is palpable in both the music and the video."

On Thursday morning, Smith took to Instagram to continue his major 50th birthday week with a sneak peek of their track.

"Oh we ain’t stopping… birthday week continues tomorrow… imma drop new music with @MarcAnthony and @BadBunnyPR!! #EstaRico," he captioned the clip.

Back in March, Smith posted a video of himself learning some salsa moves from Anthony to celebrate his 100th Instagram post.

"#Bucketlist - Salsa Lessons from @MarcAnthony... ✔️," Smith wrote in the caption for the video.

This has been a major week for the Suicide Squad star who turned 50 on Tuesday. He celebrated by bungee jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon.

See the incredible stunt in the video below.

