Will Smith is going big for his 50th birthday on Tuesday.

The megastar is live streaming his intense stunt of bungee jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon.

Hosted by Will's former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star, Alfonso Ribeiro, the live-stream, which is on the actor's YouTube, began with the birthday boy arriving in a camper with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and three kids, Trey, 25, Jaden, 20, and Willow, 17. Will's mother, Caroline Bright, is also in attendance.

"That's my camper," Will said as he got off the vehicle. "My father drove us cross country when I was little. We drove from Philly to California and we stopped at the Grand Canyon. So I wanted to punish my children with the same thing that my father punished us with."

In March, the creators of the YouTube channel Yes Theory challenged the actor to bungee jump from a helicopter. The Suicide Squad star accepted on the condition that the jump would be done over the Grand Canyon and benefit Global Citizen, an organization that works to combat poverty and hunger all around the world.

"Here's what happens in life," Will joked about going back on his stunt. "I say a lot of things I don't mean. So [Yes Theory] challenged me to bungee jumping and I was like, 'Ain't nobody challenge me to heli jumping. Oh, how about heli bungee over the Grand Canyon?!'

"As I approached the Canyon, there are things that I'm realizing I probably should've thought about before," he added.

As for his family, Jaden told Alfonso, "I can't believe he's doing this. It's crazy," while Trey said that he was happy that his father was "doing what he wants to do," adding that Will taught them to conquer their fears. On her end, Jada jokingly asked Will if she was trying to "terrify your children?"

This isn't Will's first bungee jump, having taken the plunge in 2017 over Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, Africa. He also documented the experience on his YouTube channel.

See more of Smith in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Will Smith Shares Video of His First Bungee Jump Ahead of Grand Canyon Stunt

Will Smith Wishes 'Queen' Jada Pinkett Smith a Happy Birthday With Sweet Post

Will Smith Wishes Halle Berry a Happy Birthday in a Seriously Bizarre Way

Related Gallery