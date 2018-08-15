News

Will Smith Wishes Halle Berry a Happy Birthday in a Seriously Bizarre Way

By Antoinette Bueno‍
Will Smith and Halle Berry pose backstage at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California.
Jason Kempin/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV

Will Smith is wishing Halle Berry a happy birthday with a picture we all can't unsee.

The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo of his face mixed with Berry's in honor of the actress' 52nd birthday on Tuesday. 

"Happy Bday, @HalleBerry. I was googling for pictures of us together and this is all I could come up with," he joked.

Berry returned the favor with her own hilarious photo of the two mixing their features together.

"My darling @willsmith - I cannot thank you enough for your lovely birthday wish - may our features forever be this compatible - and may we ONLY use these photos instead of any actual photos together from now on. Xx 👏🏾♥️ #WilleSmerry," she cracked.

The mother of two celebrated her birthday on Tuesday by having a cake fight with her girlfriends and also showed off a sweet drawing from her daughter, 10-year-old Nahla. According to her Instagram Stories, she later enjoyed a low-key birthday lunch at Yardbird, and celebrated with cake and wine. 

