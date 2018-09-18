Jada Pinkett Smith is feeling the love.

On Tuesday, Will Smith celebrated "24 birthdays together" with his beloved wife and "queen," who turned 47 years old. The former Fresh Prince shared a photo of the two napping side-by-side on plush seats on a plane, as well as a throwback of the two in matching royal blue Adidas tracksuits and making a silly face.

"Wow... 24 Birthdays together! Happy Bday, My Queen. Let’s Go Get 24 more. 📷: @alansilfen," the "Just the Two of Us" singer captioned the sweet birthday post. The couple got married in 1997 and has two children together, Jaden, 20, and Willow, 17.

Jada's mini-me, Willow, also gave her mom a sweet shout out on her Instagram, writing, "❤Happy Birthday Mama❤ YOU'RE THA <GOAT>," alongside a selfie of the two.

Last month, Will also took to Instagram to marvel at how long he and his wife have been together. "I just realized... This year we’ve been together more than HALF OUR LIVES! @jadapinkettsmith," Will wrote alongside a selfie of the pair.

The twosome have always been vocal about their strong relationship, with Will even sharing that he and Jada "don't even say we're married anymore" because they share a deeper connection.

"We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life,” he explained during an interview with TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast. “There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do -- ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

