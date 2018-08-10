Father and son, together on one stage.

Will Smith shared a special moment with his son, Jaden, during the 20-year-old's concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Thursday. Jaden is currently on J. Cole's KOD tour, which kicked off that night, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star took the stage during the show to perform Jaden's song "Icon" with him.

"First Time performing with @c.syresmith. Backstage, I was just an Icon Cryin’ 🎥: @westbrook @aidan @andreeashem #KODtour," Will, 49, captioned a video he posted on Friday to Instagram. The clip features Will arriving backstage, preparing for the performance and surprising the crowd.

The proud pops also posted a photo of the two of them onstage, writing, "A little Father & Son Time in Miami! 📷: @tonypillow."

This isn't the first time that the Suicide Squad star has performed "Icon." Back in February, following the release of the track's music video, Will hilariously recreated the clip shot for shot.

"Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden!" the proud father captioned the video. "It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!"

ET caught up with Jaden at the end of last year, where he opened up about what his famous parents think of his career, growing up and moving out.

Watch what he shared in the video below.

