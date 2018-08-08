Will Smith is giving himself a birthday present this year: tickets to the gun show!

The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of his hardcore workout, explaining that he's focusing on his fitness as he prepares to celebrate his milestone birthday.

"I'm here in the Bahamas, kicking off our hardcore hell week, with my man Ulisses. We out here, he gonna get me right. He gonna get the gun show started," Smith says in the clip, as he documents his workout with his trainer. "If it's not on Instagram, it didn't happen!"

"I turn 50 this year... I’m about to get into the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! Don’t believe me... Just Watch. @ulissesworld @cousin_ricky," he captioned the video. "🎥: @aidan."

Smith has been celebrating lot of milestones lately. Earlier this month, he marveled at how long he and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, have been together.

"I just realized... This year we’ve been together more than HALF OUR LIVES! @jadapinkettsmith," Will wrote alongside a selfie of the pair. The longtime couple married in 1997, but began dating in 1995 -- just before Smith's divorce from his first wife, Sheree Zampino, was finalized. They've been together for about 23 years.

"How did we switch roles today??? You write something sentimental and I'm trying to be funny on my Insta LOL," the 46-year-old Girls Trip star quipped in the comments on her husband's post. "But can u believe it? A whole lotta growth and miracles along the way. I'm proud of us."

