Will Smith Takes the Drake 'In My Feelings' Challenge to the Next Level Atop a Bridge in Budapest

Will Smith is showing everyone how the "In My Feelings" challenge is done, and once again proving he's the new king of social media.

On Thursday, the 49-year-old actor shared his own take on the viral dance set to Drake's song, "In My Feelings," off the rapper's latest album, Scorpion, and it's definitely the most amazing one yet. Smith has been in Budapest filming director Ang Lee's Gemini Man, and did the dance on top of the famous Chain Bridge.

The video starts with Smith watching Ciara's take on Instagram, then looking out the window at the bridge.

"There is no way that this is legal," Smith says as he makes his way to the top.

After the incredible stunt, Smith cracks, "I woke up this morning in my feelings and I was like, I gotta let them out."

He also admitted he was afraid to be up so high.

"I'ma Keep It 💯... I was TERRIFIED up there," he captioned the video. "That’s why my dance moves is all STIFF! Haha #InMyFeelingsChallenge #DoTheShiggy."



Smith is of course one of many celebs who've taken on the challenge, which even had Drake himself doing the moves that were first originated by social media personality and comedian Shoker.

Drake and Smith have been friendly towards one another in the past, and during the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star's recent appearance on TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast, he praised Drake's incredible success.

"It’s so hard to sustain success today," he noted. "The social media part of it is such a burn that it’s hard to sustain. The fact that Drake has been able to sustain is really interesting to me."

For more on the the "In My Feelings" challenge, watch the video below:

