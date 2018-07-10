All the Stars Doing Drake's 'In My Feelings' Viral Dance Challenge -- Sterling K. Brown, Ciara & More!

With Drake's latest 25-track album, Scorpion, the multitalented artist has released yet another album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and inspired the summer's first big viral dance challenge.

Moved by the mournful yet fun beat of the track "In My Feelings," social media personality and comedian Shoker -- creator of The Shiggy Show -- took to Instagram on June 29 to show off a new dance set to the single.

The comedian likely didn't know the meme tsunami he would set off when he tagged the video "#DoTheShiggy" and "#InMyFeelingsChallenge," but in the days since the post went up, quite a few stars have taken him up on the challenge.

New York Giants pro Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the first big names to take to Instagram to post his own attempt at pulling off the new dance, in celebration of Independence Day.

"Happy 4th!!! This how I’m Pullin up to the bop-bop-barbecues all day!" Beckham captioned the video, adding fuel to the fire when he wrote, " Everybody get crazy wit it and hashtag #DoTheShiggy."

Since then, the bandwagon has grown with stars like Sterling K. Brown and his on-screen wife, This Is Us co-star Susan Kelechi Watson, doing the dance on a studio lot, as well as singer Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, showing off their moves while on their honeymoon in Cape Town, South Africa.

Even Drake himself paid tribute to the viral dance when he performed it onstage during his set at London's Wireless Festival on Sunday.

Among the growing score of celebs who have taken on the "In My Feelings" challenge are Kevin Hart, La La Anthony, and NBA star James Harden, among several others.

Check out the videos below for a look at some of the stars who are joining in on the #DoTheShiggy fun.

