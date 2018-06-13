Drake's 'I'm Upset' Video Is An Absolutely Epic 'Degrassi' High School Reunion -- Watch!

Drake is brining fans back to Degrassi Community School for a class reunion, of sorts, in his new music video for his latest single, "I'm Upset."

The rapper -- who got his start on the Canadian teen dramaDegrassi: The Next Generation, where he played student Jimmy Brooks for 100 episodes -- brought together some of his old co-stars for the nostalgia-filled video.

In the opening scene, Drake wakes up in a bed next to a half-naked women in the middle of the Toronto Raptor's basketball court. After getting a reminder on his phone about his class reunion, he heads over to his tailor to get fitted for a new wardrobe.

After reuniting with former co-star Shane Kippel -- who played his friend Spinner on the show -- the pair hop into Drake's slick yellow Lamborghini and pull up in front of Degrassi for the big night.

The big reunion features a slew of former cast members including Nina Dobrev, Jake Epstein, Stacey Farber and A.J. Saudin, among many others, while Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith -- as their beloved film characters Jay and Silent Bob -- also make a cameo as weed dealers.

As the party kicks into fifth gear and the booze starts flowing, tensions begin to rise in typical Degrassi fashion. Fights break out, room are broken into, copy machines are violated and Nina Dobrev rides a child's tricycle down a hallway.

Finally, in a scene reminiscent of Carrie's ill-fated prom, the gym where the reunion is being held catches ablaze and the fire department is called in as everyone screams and evacuates the building.

During the final credits, Drake made sure to pay tribute to his co-stars with side-by-side shots of each actor's appearance in the show juxtaposed to their appearance in the music video for that extra dose of nostalgic glee.

After dropping the new video, Drake also took to Instagram to reveal that his forthcoming album, Scorpion, will be coming out June 29, and shared the album's cover art.

JUNE 29 2018 🦂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:26pm PDT

As for Smith's involvement in the fun music video, the director -- a vocal superfan of the Canadian teen drama who played a fictional version of himself in multiple episodes -- took to Twitter to thank the rapper for bringing him on board the big reunion.

"Thanks to @Drake for letting me & @JayMewes go back to @Degrassi one more time in the most transgressive (and expensive) ep of Next Generation ever made!" Smith wrote. "Loved it! But you & Karena melted my heart with the then-&-now cast credits and theme song ending!"

Thanks to @Drake for letting me & @JayMewes go back to @Degrassi one more time in the most transgressive (and expensive) ep of Next Generation ever made! Loved it! But you & Karena melted my heart with the then-&-now cast credits and theme song ending! https://t.co/eYOlNdzDZO — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 14, 2018

The video was directed by the deft hand of Karena Evans, who previously helmed the music videos for Drake's singles "God's Plan" and "Nice for What."

