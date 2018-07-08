Will Smith Wishes Son Jaden a Happy 20th Birthday With Throwback of His 'Date' With Jordyn Woods

Jaden Smith just left is his teen years behind!

Jaden turned 20 on Sunday and his famous father, Will Smith, decided to take to Instagram to wish his him a happy birthday and to note that his oldest child has always marched to his own beat.

“Happy Bday, Jaden. 20 Years Old ~ WHOA!” the movie star captioned a photo of Jaden when he was much younger and wearing a Spider-Man costume while smiling beside a young girl, Jordyn Woods. Yes, the same Jordyn Woods, who is Kylie Jenner’s BFF.

“And Wait... I don’t know what the big deal was when you wore a White Batman Suit to Prom?” the older Smith wrote. “You have ALWAYS worn superhero suits on your dates!”

But Jaden didn’t just wear his unique Batman getup to the prom, he also wore it to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding in 2014. And, in a new interview on Tidal’s Rap Radar podcast, Will revealed Kimye's reactions to the superhero suit at their nuptials.

“Ye was cool. ‘Yo, I love that!’" Will said of Kanye's reaction. "Kim was a little bit like, ‘Jaden…'”

In the interview, the Bright star also revealed what drives him these days and it certainly doesn’t have a dollar amount.

"The idea is... I’ve been to the top of money, I’ve had all the sex that I’ve ever wanted, I’ve had all of the adoration,” he explained. “I’ve been to the top of all those material world mountains and nothing makes you happy other than being useful to others. That’s it. That’s the only thing that ever will satisfy that thing, is that what you’re doing is useful.”

