Will Smith Shares Adorable Video of Wife Jada's Awesome Dance Moves -- Watch!

Will Smith has a lot of love for his wife's dance moves.

The superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a cute video of Jada Pinkett Smith showing off her dance skills while hanging out on the roof of the Aria Hotel in Budapest, Hungary.

"You can take the girl to Budapest... but you can’t take the Baltimore outta the Girl," Will captioned the adorable clip.

As Jada breaks it down on the rooftop lounge, Will circles around, giving fans a look at their view of the gorgeous, ancient Hungarian capital city, and at their 17-year-old daughter, Willow, who looks on while trying to stifle a laugh.

The whole Smith family is currently in Budapest, and Will celebrated Father's Day on Sunday with a compilation of fun activities caught in slow motion, including Will getting punched in the face, a Mentos-and-coke geyser, some group dancing and a sweet water balloon fight.

The only person noticeably absent from the festivities was Will's son, Jaden. As the Collateral Beauty star explained in the caption, his 19-year-old progeny missed his flight to Budapest, but was on his way.

To make sure he was part of the fun, Will hilariously photoshopped Jaden in at the end of the video.

Recently, Willow has been working with her mom on Jada's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, where mother and daughter have gotten very candid (and almost awkwardly honest) with one another.

Check out the video below to hear more from the talk show.

