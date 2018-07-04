Will Smith Reveals Why He and Jada Don't Say They're Married Anymore

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are never, ever getting divorced.

In a recent interview on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast, the 49-year-old rapper revealed that he and his wife have started to use an even more poignant word than “married” when referring to their relationship: “life partners.”

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life,” Smith shared on the podcast. “There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

Pinkett Smith recently echoed her husband's sentiments on a Sway in the Morning radio interview.

"Here's the thing about Will and I — [we] are family. That is never going down. It’s just not. Ever,” the 46-year-old said. "We are family. Take out all that whole marriage/relationship crap, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn’t matter.”

The actress continued: “All that relationship and what people think ideas of a husband, partner and all that, man, whatever. At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period."

The comments from both partners came after Smith addressed swirling divorce rumors with a preview of a new song, “In The Clique,” back in May.

“Stop the divorce rumors and mind your damn business,” he raps on the track, his first taste of new music — aside from one single, “Get Lit,” in 2017 — since his 2005 album, Lost and Found.

According to Smith, more new music is coming soon.

“I just started writing again, just trying to find the way to say the stuff that’s in my mind,” he said on the podcast. “I’m burning again creatively, and I have outlets that I’ve never had before.”

The former Fresh Prince of Bel Air star — who joined Instagram last year and said he’s “enjoying the social demand for authenticity” — can’t wait for fans to hear what he has to say.

“I’m in the studio now and I have real things to say,” Smith said. “That’s the thing that’s gonna be new and different and interesting about the music that I create going forward.”

