Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why She'll Never Divorce Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith is still head over heels for husband Will Smith!

On Wednesday's episode of the radio show Sway's Universe, Pinkett Smith discussed her marriage of more than 20 years.

"I'm just, like, keep it coming," Pinkett Smith said of the frequent split rumors that plague the couple. "Here's the thing about Will and I — [we] are family. That is never going down. It’s just not. Ever."

The 46-year-old actress continued: "We are family. Take out all that whole marriage/relationship crap, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn’t matter. All that relationship and what people think ideas of a husband, partner and all that, man, whatever. At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period."

Pinkett Smith also revealed that her husband will appear on her recently renewed Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, next season.

"Will wanted to do the first 10. I was like, 'Listen, I'm gonna get to you,'" she quipped. "We're probably going to talk about the very unique partnership we have."

Last summer, Pinkett Smith gushed to ET about how much she loved having Smith with her on the set of Girls Trip.

"I love it when Will's on set with me because it just makes me feel relaxed," the mom of two said. "I feel like whenever he's there, everything's going to be OK. I get real mushy because he's there and I just feel taken care of."

Pinkett Smith has been using Red Table Talk to have tough but important conversations. In the first episode, she sat down with Smith's ex-wife — who's also the mother of Smith's oldest child, 25-year-old Trey — Sheree Zampino. Watch the video for more on the show:

