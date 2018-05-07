Jada Pinkett Smith Sheds Tears With Will Smith's Ex-Wife While Recalling Rough Start to Their Relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith is willing to have the uncomfortable conversations when it comes to her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

The 46-year-old actress kicked off the show's first episode on Monday with a bang, choosing her first guest to be none other than Will Smith's first wife, Sheree Zampino. Will and Sheree married in 1992, but divorced in 1995, and share a son together, 25-year-old Trey.

Jada and Sheree got candid about the rough start to their relationship with one another, when Jada and Will married in 1997. Jada acknowledges that she overstepped her boundaries in the early days.

"Here's the one thing I will say in hindsight," Jada mused. "Because I didn't understand marriage, I didn't understand divorce. I will say that I probably should've fell back. .... So, when I think back about where I was, some of my insensitivity, some of my inconsideration just in regards to you guys unwinding a marriage, and then me, trying to get in there ... "

"And I was like, 'Bless her heart,'" Sheree retorted.

The two then discuss a particularly memorable fight they had over the phone. Sheree shared that Jada hung up on her after the actress told her that she didn't like the tone Sheree had while asking to speak to Trey on the phone.

Naturally, Sheree called back.

“I called back and happened to say, ‘B***h, you livin’ in the house I picked out,” Sheree recalled. “And you said, ‘It’s my house now.'"

Jada revealed Will wasn't happy with her after the incident, and that the actor always stressed respect for Sheree as Trey's mother.

“Well, I want you to know, that Will Smith let me have it,” Jada admitted, the two women now laughing over the fight. “His take was, 'That is Trey’s mother, and that’s just not your place.'"

Later, Jada and Sheree both cry when Sheree admits the hardest part of their relationship was when Will first introduced Trey to Jada, and Sheree was initially opposed.

"So Trey comes home and I said, 'How did you like Miss Jada?'" Sheree recalled. "He said, 'I really like her Mommy.'

“Thank you for loving my baby,” Sheree added, touching an emotional Jada's arm.

After more tears shared about Trey's upbringing, Sheree praised Jada's relationship with her son.

“I’ll tell you, on this side of things, my son could not have a better bonus mom,” Sheree gushed.

“And he’s got a great mother,” Jada replied.

Jada's new show also stars her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her 17-year-old daughter, Willow, who give their honest perspectives on the topics at hand. ET spoke to Jada last week, when she revealed she was shocked to learn on the show that Willow's introduction to sex was actually when she walked in on her and Will.

"She was like, 'Oh yeah, because I just knew that it was private time, and I wasn't supposed to be there,'" Jada explained. "I was like, 'What did you see?... Oh my god, I need to get this child some therapy.'"

