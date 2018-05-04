Jada Pinkett Smith Was 'Shocked' to Learn Willow's Intro to Sex Was Walking In on Her and Will (Exclusive)

Jada Pinkett Smith didn't have to talk to her daughter, Willow, about the birds and the bees -- because she accidentally showed her first-hand!

The 46-year-old actress is joined by her daughter and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, on her upcoming Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, and according to Pinkett Smith -- fans won't have to wait long to see the trio discuss the hard topics.

During a round table interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, the mother of two revealed that they hold nothing back on the show, no matter how shocking. "[Willow] shocked me when I said, 'Well, what was your first introduction to sex?'" Pinkett Smith recalled.

To her mom's surprise, Willow answered, "walking in on you and Daddy." "I was like, 'When did that happen?!' Because I had no idea."

"She was like, 'Oh yeah, because I just knew that it was private time, and I wasn't supposed to be there.' I was like, 'What did you see?... Oh my god, I need to get this child some therapy,'" she joked.

There are a few topics off-limits for Pinkett Smith's mom, however. "We were taking about one of her marriages, and she was like, 'We're not talking about that! We're going to shut that down!"

"Because it was Mother's Day!" Banfield-Norris told ET.

"But at least you can get a man. You know how to get one! I think you should write a book, and teach me," Tiffany Haddish added with a laugh.

Pinkett Smith's Girls Trip co-star wasn't just present for ET's interview -- she also appears on one episode. Another special guest on the series is Will Smith's first wife, Sheree Zampino, as well as Smith himself.

"Will and I actually are going to have a very interesting conversation about transforming a marriage into a life partnership," Pinkett Smith shared. "It's going to be a really powerful discussion."

"Can I sit in the corner?" Haddish cracked.

Red Table Talk premieres Monday, May 7 on Facebook Watch. See more on Pinkett Smith in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jada Pinkett Smith Returns to Instagram: 'Feels Good to be Back'

Jada Pinkett Smith Jokes Husband Will's Cell Phone Isn't Allowed in the House Anymore (Exclusive)

Will Smith Shares Everything He's Learned in 20 Years of Marriage To Jada Pinkett Smith

Related Gallery