Jada Pinkett Smith Returns to Instagram: 'Feels Good to be Back'

Jada Pinkett Smith is back on Instagram!

Following husband Will Smith's prolific Instagram presence in the months since joining the social media platform, the Girls Trip actress recently decided to make her grand return.

While Jada already made her Instagram debut back in 2012 -- when she shared a slew of adorable family photos -- she then deleted the account in the interim but came back with a celebratory selfie on Thursday.

"Feels good to be back," the 46-year-old actress wrote in the caption to a photo of herself, flying on a plane, while rocking a seriously awesome purple leather jacket.

Feels good to be back ✨ A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on May 3, 2018 at 4:26pm PDT

Coincidentally, her husband's first Instagram post, shared in December, was also a selfie, only his was snapped on the winter-themed set of Ellen, and he was pulling off some pretty epic exaggerated duck-face.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:36am PST

While Will has mostly used Instagram to share bizarrely hilarious posts -- including his total freakout after the Eagles won the Super Bowl and his spot-on recreation of son Jaden Smith's "Icon" music video -- Jada has thus far been taking a more traditional approach.

The actress posted three things for her more-than 400,000 followers in her first day back, and aside from her selfie, the other two posts were promos for her upcoming Facebook series Red Table Talk.

Meanwhile, Jada recently told ET that Will's Instagram habit has gotten so crazy, she's thinking about banning him from using his phone at home.

"He's not allowed to have his cell phone in the house anymore. He has to leave it at the front door,” Jada to ET at Alfre Woodard’s 9th Annual Oscars Sistah’s Soiree in February. "No, I'm just kidding. He's having such a good time… Will is really creative, and he's just a fun guy."

Check out the video below to hear more.

