Will Smith, Jada and Their Kids Reunite for Ultimate Family Vacation -- See the Selfie

The Smiths are finally getting some much-needed family time.

Will Smith kicked off his vacation with a heartwarming selfie of himself with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, sons Trey and Jaden, and daughter Willow on their way to send some quality time together, following the Bright star's busy schedule.

"Just finished shooting @GeminiManMovie for 5 Months... Knocked Out the #WorldCup... Family Vacation Begins TODAY!" the 49-year-old actor wrote alongside the Instagram snap he shared on Monday, which also includes Pinkett Smith's publicist, Karynne Tencer. According to Tencer, who reposted the shot, the family is enjoying a relaxing vacay in the Amalfi Coast.

Smith just wrapped the upcoming Ang Lee-directed action film, Gemini Man, which also co-stars Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Benedict Wong. On Sunday, the Suicide Squad actor, along with Jaden, were in Russia for the World Cup finals.

Smith, Puerto Rican rapper Nicky Jam and singer Era Istrefi performed their song "Live It Up," which was chosen as the official song for this year's soccer tournament, at the closing ceremony.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview on TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast, the actor revealed that he and his wife have started to use an even more poignant word than "married" when referring to their relationship.

Watch the video below to hear what he shared.

