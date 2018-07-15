France Wins World Cup Championship

After a few dramatic turns and unexpected losses, a World Cup Champion has been declared.

France beat Croatia 4-2 in a dramatic game, that featured the first use of video-assisted review of a goal in World Cup History. This is the country's first time holding the title since 1998, and everyone was celebrating.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron could barely contain himself in the stands, celebrating the big win.

French president Emmanuel Macron celebrating at the Luzhniki Stadium 🇫🇷#WorldCupFinalpic.twitter.com/grCo51Ok9w — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) July 15, 2018

Before the game, Will Smith performed "Live It Up," the official anthem of World Cup 2018, in Moscow for thousands of fans in the Luzhniki stadium.

For more on the World Cup excitement, watch the video below!

