News

France Wins World Cup Championship

By Elizabeth Stanton‍
French player celebrating world cup win
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

After a few dramatic turns and unexpected losses, a World Cup Champion has been declared.

France beat Croatia 4-2 in a dramatic game, that featured the first use of video-assisted review of a goal in World Cup History. This is the country's first time holding the title since 1998, and everyone was celebrating.

French player celebrating world cup win
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Paul Pogba of France celebrates victory following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow
Dan Mullan/Getty Images
France's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018.
ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron could barely contain himself in the stands, celebrating the big win.

Before the game, Will Smith performed "Live It Up," the official anthem of World Cup 2018, in Moscow for thousands of fans in the Luzhniki stadium.

For more on the World Cup excitement, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

World Cup 2018: The Biggest Croatian Celebs and Famous French Fans to Watch During the Final

Anna Kournikova's Twins Are the Cutest World Cup Fans in New Pic

Eva Longoria's Newborn Son Cheers on Mexico During the World Cup -- See the Precious Pic

Related Gallery

 