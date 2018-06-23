Eva Longoria's Newborn Son Cheers on Mexico During the World Cup -- See the Precious Pic

Eva Longoria has a big soccer fan on her hands.

The 43-year-old actress' newborn son, Santiago, is only a couple days old, but he's already cheering on Mexico during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. On Saturday, the new mom posted the cutest picture of her husband, Jose "Pepe" Baston, holding his son and showing off his mini No. 8 Mexico soccer jersey that reads "Soy Mexicano" (which translates to "I'm Mexican") and Santi.

"Look who’s ready for #Mexico game! #WorldCup 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽," Longoria captioned the sweep snap. The pic was well-liked by many celebs, including David Beckham who wrote, "OMG best picture ever. I'm so happy for you guys, what an amazing picture and a proud moment."

Longoria replied, writing, "Pepe has had that jersey for months! Just waiting to put it on!" Ricky Martin and Roselyn Sanchez also left cute comments.

Instagram

Longoria and Baston welcomed little Santiago on June 19. The couple shared the news with HOLA! USA in touching hospital photos of the new mom with her little boy on the cover.

This is Longoria's first child, while Baston is father to four children -- daughters Natalia and Mariana and sons Sebastian and Jose -- from a previous marriage.

See more of Santiago in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Eva Longoria Responds to Immigrant Families Being Separated After the Birth of Her Son

Eva Longoria Gives Birth to Baby Boy: Find Out His Name and See the First Pic!

Eva Longoria Shares Photos From Her Festive Baby Shower

Related Gallery