Anna Kournikova's Twins Are the Cutest World Cup Fans in New Pic

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' twins are loving their first World Cup!

On Sunday, Kournikova took to Instagram to share adorable snaps of the couple's 6-month-old twins, son Nicholas and daughter Lucy, ahead of Russia and Spain squaring off at the World Cup later that day.

It seems the couple, who welcomed their twins in December, couldn't decide their allegiance. In one snap, the twins are sporting Russian jerseys, while in the other they're repping for Spain. The indecision likely comes from the fact that each of their parents hail from one of countries — Kournikova from Russia and Iglesias from Spain.

It seems mom came up on top this time; the Russians won in a shoot-out — securing their place in the quarter-finals for the first time since 1970 — and are set to play Croatia next.

This isn't the first time the pair has shown their excitement for the World Cup. Last month, the 37-year-old former tennis pro posted a shot of her with one of her twins holding a red-and-blue Russian soccer ball. A day later, Iglesias, 43, responded with a pic of one of the twins resting on his shoulders next to a Spain towel.

The famously private couple have been together since 2001, notwithstanding a brief split in 2013. Back in January, a source told ET that their own families were in the dark about the pregnancy, but the duo ultimately decided to share pics of the twins after their birth.

"Their family and friends didn't even know. They had been preparing for a while to have kids and are over the moon," the source said. "Privacy is their biggest thing, but Enrique wanted to share his love with the world. Both are very hands-on parents."

Here's more on the happy family:

