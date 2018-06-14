Anna Kournikova Roots for Russia in the World Cup With One of Her Twins -- See the Cute Pic!

Anna Kournikova is ready to root for Team Russia!

The 37-year-old tennis player took to Instagram on Thursday -- the first day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup -- to show her support for her home country, which is hosting this year's tournament and opened the Cup with a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

With the game on in the background, Kournikova posed with one of her twins -- the tennis star welcomed a son and a daughter, Nicholas and Lucy, with longtime partner Enrique Iglesias in December -- captioning the pic, "#Россия #worldcup2018#GoRussia." The adorable tot even got a commemorative plush red-and-blue World Cup soccer ball!

The private couple was very secretive throughout Kournikova's pregnancy, but since the twins' birth, they've been sharing a few more photos and videos of their happy family on social media. Back in May, the tennis star posted a cute clip of her dancing with Lucy, captioning the sweet mother-daughter moment, "#girlfun #movetomiamiLittle one, please don’t inherit my dance moves 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 📹@enriqueiglesias."

