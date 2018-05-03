Anna Kournikova Shares First Photo of Her Baby Bump Months After Giving Birth to Twins

Anna Kournikova is reflecting on her journey to motherhood.

The tennis pro welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy with her longtime partner, Enrique Iglesias, in December -- but she and Iglesias kept quiet about the news they were expecting. Now, Kournikova is letting fans in on her pregnancy.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first photo of her baby bump, from just weeks before she gave birth. Kournikova, sporting black leather pants, a matching tank top and sky-high stilettos, looks fit and fabulous in the snap while cradling her growing belly.

"#tbt #37weeks ☀️☀️," she captioned the pic.

The new mom returned to the gym in late December, and has kept fans updated on her workout regimen since.

A source told ET earlier this year that Kournikova and Iglesias "family and friends didn't even know" about their expanding family before their twins arrived, but "they had been preparing for a while to have kids and are over the moon."

"They spent a lot of time and money on their home to baby proof it,” the source added.

“Privacy is their biggest thing, but Enrique wanted to share his love with the world,” ET's source shared. “Both are very hands-on parents.”

