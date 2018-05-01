Enrique Iglesias 'Still Can't Believe' He's a Dad -- See the Sweet Pic

Enrique Iglesias is loving fatherhood.

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable new pic of himself with one of his twins while expressing his disbelief over his life as a new dad.

Iglesias looks casual in a Star Wars tee, cargo pants and a hat in the photo, as he holds one of his precious babies by his waist. The newborn happily looks up at the camera in a patterned white onesie, while Iglesias lovingly stares down at his child.

"I still can’t believe..... you’re mine," the "Bailando" singer wrote alongside the too cute snap.

Iglesias welcomed twins Lucy and Nicholas with his longtime girlfriend, Anna Kournikova, in December. While the private couple kept the news of their expanding family under wraps, Iglesias couldn't help but gush over parenthood during a concert in Budapest last month.

"I became a father about 12 weeks ago, and I can absolutely tell you two things. Love my babies! I love them so much," he said. "Actually, three things... I love my girl, and I super f**king love you guys for being here tonight!"

See more on Iglesias and Kournikova's sweet family in the video below.

