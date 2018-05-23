Anna Kournikova Dances to Enrique Iglesias With One Of Her Cute Twins -- Watch!

Anna Kournikova is showing off her moves while spending quality time with her kids.

The tennis star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet video of herself getting down while carrying one of her 5-month-old twins in a harness on her chest.

The new mom was all smiles in the touching video as she danced around her and partner Enrique Iglesias' house, before adorably kissing her bundle of joy on the head.

"Little one, please don’t inherit my dance moves," Kournikova captioned the sweet post, which she also tagged "#girlfun," leading fans to believe that the 36-year-old retired athlete had been dancing with her little girl, Lucy.

As for the song they were dancing to, Kournikova and her little one busted a move while listening to Iglesias' new single, "Move to Miami," which he released earlier this month.

A source told ET that the notoriously private couple their pregnancy so under wraps that "their family and friends didn’t even know."

"They had been preparing for a while to have kids and are over the moon," the sourced added at the time. "They spent a lot of time and money on their home to baby proof it."

Kournikova and Iglesias welcomed their adorable twins last December. See more on the couple -- who have been together for more than 16 years, and their new babies in the video below.

