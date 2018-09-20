Will Smith is getting ready for his big 50th birthday stunt!

On Thursday, theI Am Legend star shared a video of his first-ever bungee jump that he did in 2017 over Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, Africa. Explaining that he had always wanted to go to the famous waterfall since he was 12, Smith shows his journey to making the big jump.

"This is gonna be a cool shot. I've been wanting to do this for 20 years," the father of three says as he wears a Go-Pro and swings in the air. "That was fantastic!"

Meanwhile, the beginning of the clip shows Smith and his team preparing for the Sept. 25 adventure, Smith's birthday, where he will jump out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon.

"You know, you say yes to things long before you actually know what they are," he says to the crew.

In March, the creators of the YouTube channel Yes Theory challenged the actor to bungee jump from a helicopter. Smith accepted on the condition that the jump would be done for charity. His big jump will be live-streamed on his YouTube channel and benefit Global Citizen, an organization that works to combat poverty and hunger all around the world.

