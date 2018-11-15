Karol G is ready to create music with Rihanna!

The 27-year-old singer has collaborated with a slew of artists, but there is one in particular that she is would love to work with.

"The girl in the whole world that I want to work with is Rihanna," Karol told ET's Denny Directo while on the Latin GRAMMYs red carpet in Las Vegas on Thursday, before sending the singer a message. "So Rihanna if you are watching this please call me. I would love to do something with you."

Karol loves the "Umbrella" singer so much that she even has her tattooed on her arm. She also has one of Selena Quintanilla. When asked why she admires these two women, the Colombian artist said that Quintanilla has the "same story" as her, while Rihanna is "very natural, super real in the way that she does things."

Karol is currently nominated for two Latin GRAMMYs, Best New Artist and Best Urban Song with “Mi Cama."

"This year has been amazing," she says of her nominations, adding that it's been a major difference since last year "because in urban music, there are not many girls." "So this year I am very happy to have a nomination as a New Artist and to have my song as Best Urban Song of the Year," she expressed. "I'm super happy because that's an achievement for me to have my song around Nicky Jam, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee."

As far as being one of the new wave of female artists taking over Latin Music, she couldn't be happier.

"It's a moment. We now have equal opportunities. We were looking so badly for them and now, this year was our opportunity, our big entrance and now we're killing it," Karol expressed. "We are super strong and there are no men and girls, we are a team doing something big for the Latin industry."

Also set to take the stage during the awards ceremony, Karol teased that her performance will be filled with "mucho sabor!"

