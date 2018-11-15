Dillon Francis didn't just come to the 2018 Latin GRAMMYs to present -- he came to collaborate with J Balvin.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Francis on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, where he revealed that he's had his eye on working with Balvin for a while.

"I've been wanting to for so long, that's why I remixed 'Mi Gente,' that's why I remixed 'Machika,' so I'm hoping that [I'll see him]," Francis said. "Then maybe I'll be like, 'What's up? You got a song? Ok cool!'"

"It's going to happen," he insisted.

Balvin -- who is the most-nominated artist at this year's Latin GRAMMYs -- will also take the stage to perform. "I'm just so impressed with what he did this year. His album is incredible," Francis raved. "I"m excited [to see his performance]."

Francis is up for a Latin GRAMMY himself, as his song, "Sexo," with Residente and iLe is nominated for Best Short Form Music Video.

"It feels incredible," the DJ and producer told ET of entering the Latin music space. "I've been moombahton since 2011, so the fact that the vision that I had for my album, it made sense and it worked with what's happening now, it's like, it feels really great. It feels really, really great."

