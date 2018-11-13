The 2018 Latin GRAMMY Awards are just a few days away!

Latin music's biggest night will celebrate the best of the Spanish-language tracks from the past year, and bring the most talented and brightest stars to the stage. Before the show airs, ET is breaking down everything you need to know, from the hosts, to the presenters, to the can't-miss performances that will heat up the night!

When Is It?

The 19th Annual Latin GRAMMYs will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET on Univision.

Who Is Hosting?

This year, actress Ana de la Reguera and singer Carlos Rivera will be emceeing the ceremony.

Who Is Performing?

The show has rounded up some amazing talent this year. Marc Anthony, Will Smith and Bad Bunny will kick off the festivities by performing their hit song, "Está Rico,” for the first time together.

Ángela Aguilar, El David Aguilar, Pablo Alborán, J Balvin, Jorge Drexler, Karol G, Kany García, Halsey, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, Maná, Victor Manuelle, Banda Los Recoditos, Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra are also set to take the stage. Newly announced artists include Calibre 50, Carla Morrison, Ozuna, Monsieur Periné, Rosalía and Nicky Jam featuring Steve Aoki.

Who Is Presenting?

Presenters include Anitta, Christian Nodal, and Laura Pausini, plus Pepe Aguilar, Jenna Ortega, and Miguel Ángel Silvestre. Miguel Bosé, Thalia, El Dasa, Diplo, Dyango, Lali Espósito, Fonseca, Dillon Francis and Lele Pons are also expected to take the stage.

Pedro Capó, Luis Coronel, Beatriz Luengo, Raquel Sofía, Aitana, Aymée Nuviola, Maria Rita, Draco Rosa, Wilson Cruz, Kelly Rowland, Rozalén, Willy William and Yuri were also recently added.

Who Are the Most Nominated Artists?

J Balvin is the most nominated artist this year, receiving eight nods, followed by Rosalía with five. Competing for the top award of the night, Album of the Year, are Pablo Alborán, J Balvin, Chico Buarque, Jorge Drexler, El David Aguilar, Kany García, Natalia Lafourcade, Luis Miguel, Monsieur Periné and Rozalén.

See the list of nominees here.

Who Is Receiving Special Awards?

This year, six-time Latin GRAMMY and four-time GRAMMY-winning rock band Maná -- composed of Fher, Alex, Sergio and Juan -- will be honored as the 2018 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. This prestigious trophy is awarded to the band for "their extraordinary creative accomplishments and philanthropic contributions to the Latin community, as well as for their steadfast and dedicated support of environmental preservation and protection, as well as human rights," per the Latin Recording Academy.

This is the first time that the Person of the Year has been awarded to a band.

ET will have your full coverage of the 2018 Latin GRAMMYs on Thursday, Nov. 15, so stay tuned!

