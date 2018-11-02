Get ready to party!

Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny and Will Smith will perform their hit song, "Está Rico,” for the first time together as they kick off this year’s Latin GRAMMY Awards. The festivities will take place on Nov. 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Anthony debuted the new track in September along with a fierce music video directed by Carlos Perez for Elastic People, and includes appearances by Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls and actor Luis Guzman.

"Will and I have always wanted to work on a musical collaboration,” the 50-year-old salsa singer, who has been a longtime friend of Smith's, expressed in a press release. “This song seems perfect for this moment we’re both experiencing creatively. Working with Bad Bunny for the first time has been a great surprise. We all had a magnificent chemistry, and that energy is palpable in both the music and the video."

These three powerhouses join previously announced performers, including Ángela Aguilar, El David Aguilar, Pablo Alborán, J Balvin, Jorge Drexler, Karol G, Kany García, Halsey, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, Maná, Victor Manuelle, Banda Los Recoditos, Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra.

Meanwhile, Anthony will be taking over the stage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina on Nov. 3 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. The “Vivir Mi Vida” singer will also be honored with the third annual iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Latino Award for his philanthropic with the non-profit Maestro Cares Foundation and for building orphanages in Latin America.

