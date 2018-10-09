Marc Anthony is adding another trophy to his collection.

The "Está Rico" singer will be honored with the third annual iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Latino Award at the 2018 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina on Nov. 3 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Host Enrique Santos will present Anthony, 50, with this year’s award, which honors an individual that exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work in enhancing the lives, heritage and future of the Latin community. The GRAMMY winner is receiving the Premio Corazón for his support in hosting a series of fundraisers throughout the year to benefit the non-profit organization Maestro Cares Foundation and build orphanages in Latin America.

Additionally, Anthony will be joining the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina concert which also includes Manuel Turizo, Mau y Ricky, Pitbull, Nicky Jam, Steve Aoki, Farruko, Nacho and Becky G.

The Latin music celebration will be broadcast live nationwide on iHeartMedia's Spanish-Pop, Tropical, regional Mexican and Spanish Adult Hit radio stations.

