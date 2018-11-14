Rosalía is grateful for her whirlwind year.

Last year, the 25-year-old Spanish singer was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin GRAMMYs. One year later, she is the most nominated female at the awards ceremony, with five nods for her hit "Malamente."

"I feel very excited. I feel so grateful because I am doing the music that I feel comfortable doing," Rosalía told ET's Denny Directo at the Bardot Brasserie at Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday ahead of the Latin GRAMMYs. "I know my music has risk. So if it connects with people, which I think is happening, I feel very grateful. I can't imagine anything better."

It's no doubt that this year has been a great year for female singers, among them Rosalía. While talking to ET she also reflected on how a slew of Latina artists are having a "moment."

"As a songwriter, as a producer, not just as a musician, not just as an artist who goes on stage and sings, I feel proud. I feel happy," she said about being one of many women taking over Latin music. "This is something to celebrate, not just me, a lot of female artists we are having visibility and a moment. I can feel that there are more girls nominated, this year something is happening."

Rosalía has also been very fortunate to have many prominent male artists like J Balvin and Juanes helping her throughout her career.

"They are very generous with me. They are [sharing] their knowledge with me, and I feel grateful for that and they inspire me," she expressed. "Sometimes men, they want something and they go for it and they don't doubt. I feel like they are very confident artists, so that as a woman inspires me."

As for what fans can expect from her big performance of "Malamente" on Thursday night?

"I am preparing something filled with a lot of girl power," she teased, adding that she will have a lot of female dancers with her onstage. "It will be something powerful and shining."

The 2018 Latin GRAMMY Awards air Thursday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Univision.

