Some of Hollywood’s biggest names are calling out President Donald Trump for some of his recent tweets blaming California officials for the state’s wildfire crisis as thousands of residents were displaced from their homes over the weekend.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” the 72-year-old commander-in-chief tweeted early Saturday. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Prominent California residents, like Katy Perry, were quick to respond to the polarizing tweet.

“This is an absolutely heartless response,” the songstress wrote. “There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters.”

Alyssa Milano also responded to the post by quoting Ted Lieu, a U.S. Representative from the state, who highlighted Trump's efforts to defund federal forest protections.

“FYI, @realDonaldTrump! ‘…guess who owns much of the forest land in CA? Your federal agencies. CA only owns 2%. Guess who cut funding to forest management in the budget? YOU DID.’ ~@tedlieu.”

FYI, .@realDonaldTrump!



Zach Braff also chimed in, writing, “Honestly thought this one was from a parody account. The city is on fire and people and animals are dying.”

However, despite the wave of criticism, Trump doubled down on his comment with another post.



“With proper Forest Management, we can stop the devastation constantly going on in California,” he wrote early Sunday morning. “Get Smart!”

Malibu residents, including Camille Grammer, Gerard Butler, Robin Thicke, Lady Gaga, Orlando Bloom, and more are among the California residents who were forced to evacuate by the Woolsey Fire. Some have already returned to find their homes totally or partially destroyed.

