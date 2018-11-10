Robin Thicke's Malibu Home Burns Down in California Wildfires

Robin Thicke is among the celebrities who have been affected by the spreading Woolsey Canyon fire.

The 41-year-old singer and his pregnant girlfriend, April Love Geary's, home in Malibu was burned down due to the raging Southern California wildfire that erupted Thursday afternoon in Ventura County, and has since spread to 70,000 acres.

The 23-year-old model, who is expecting her second child with Thicke, took to Instagram Story on Saturday to share a photo of the front gate of their now-destroyed home.

"Our house is gone," she wrote alongside a crying emoji. ET has reached out to Thicke's rep for comment.

On Friday, the "Blurred Lines" singer shared on Instagram that he and his family had been forced to evacuate their home. "Family is safe! Praying for everyone out here!" he wrote in one clip.

Thicke also shared a photo of a giant cloud of smoke near their Malibu mansion, captioning the shot, "Our home is just to the left! Praying."

A slew of celebrities have been forced to leave their residence and seek refuge from the wildfire.

The Kardashian family, Jessica Simpson, Lady Gaga, Alyssa Milano and more have been evacuated from their homes, and TV sets, including those used in Westworldand the Bachelor mansion, have been destroyed.

