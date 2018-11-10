Khloe Kardashian is doing what she can to help the brave firefighters trying to contain the Woolsey Canyon fire -- and she wants others to do the same.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to document her trip to a CVS Pharmacy in Calabasas, California, where she picked up supplies for those working on the frontlines.

"I am at the CVS in the Commons, because I had to get a couple things at the house, and I am going to post this request from what the fire department needs and whoever can drop off whatever they can... every little bit helps," Khloe told her fans. "Here at CVS, I basically got everything they had in stock. I got as many waters as I could."

"I know the brave men and women working so hard, tirelessly for all of us will greatly appreciate it. So please just do whatever you can, even if it's one bottle of water, one container of eye drops, one granola bar, anything. I know they would appreciate it," she continued, while walking through the store's aisles. "I love everyone. Stay safe and god bless."

Instagram

Instagram

Khloe offered another update after dropping off supplies at the fire station. "It is getting a little scarier out here. It looks like things are picking up again, but everyone stay safe and just, this reminds you of what's important," she said.

Kris Jenner praised her daughter's selfless act on Instagram, writing, "After @kyliejenner sent this on our family group text @khloekardashian ran to the pharmacy to shop for the Firefighters... such a huge heart Bunny!! 😎 Let’s take care of our guys! Thank you to all of the men and women fighting these fires and risking their lives... #gratefulbeyondwords #powerofprayer."

Kim Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, meanwhile, reflected on the scary situation on Twitter. "In light of these situations, I am so inspired by the firefighters and first responders who are risking their lives to do whatever they can to help. They are our true heroes. We must all come together during these difficult times to support each other," he wrote. "May God Bless us all"

In light of these situations, I am so inspired by the firefighters and first responders who are risking their lives to do whatever they can to help. They are our true heroes.



We must all come together during these difficult times to support each other



May God Bless us all — ye (@kanyewest) November 10, 2018

The Kardashian family documented their evacuation from their homes on Thursday, while Caitlyn Jenner evacuated on Friday. Caitlyn's friend, Sophia Hutchins, revealed on Instagram on Saturday that she and Caitlyn were planning to check on the damage to their Malibu home later that day.

"Big thank you to all of the AMAZING first responders working tirelessly and running into danger to keep us safe. We had less than 10 minutes, before the flames surrounded us, to pack up a few special belongings and our puppies. We got out. We are safe," she wrote. "We don’t know the full extent of the damage, but when we left it was not looking good at all. Thank you to everyone for reaching out. #praying."

The Woolsey fire doubled in size Friday night, growing to 70,000 acres. See more on how celebrities are coping with the situation in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Martin Sheen 'Grateful' to Be Safe After Son Charlie Said He Couldn't Reach Him Amid Wildfire -- Updates

Kendall Jenner Rushes Home to California Wildfire Evacuations After Being Honored at #REVOLVEAwards in Vegas

Caitlyn Jenner Safe as Malibu Home Burns in California Wildfires