It’s family first for Kendall Jenner.

The 23-year-old model made a brief appearance at the second annual #REVOLVEawards at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Friday, but returned to California following the red carpet.

Jenner, who was the recipient of the Icon of the Year award, accepted her trophy before the ceremony, posed for photos and then headed back to be with her family who are in the midst of evacuating from the Woolsey Canyon wildfire in Ventura County, which has spread to 35,000 acres of land, including the homes of many famous residents.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked stunning in a black strapless knee-length dress that featured a feathered neckline.

Since Thursday night, Jenner's family has been evacuating from their Malibu and Calabasas homes. A source told ET on Friday that Caitlyn Jenner is "just thankful to have not been there where things were escalating" while a rep for the I Am Cait star told ET earlier in the day: “She is safe but we have no information regarding the house.”

Caitlyn also took to Instagram to give her fans an update on her whereabouts. "We're safe at a safe house. Don't know if the house made it or not. It's still up in the air," she shared.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have also been on the move, relocating their families to a safe area. "Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that’s all that matters," Kim wrote on Instagram on Friday alongside a photo of herself kissing baby True.

She also tweeted: "I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe."

I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe 🙏🏼 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2018

Khloe, on her end, also shared a message with her fans, writing, "I just left with the clothes on my back but I think I packed Trues entire bedroom and closet into my car obviously she’s all that matters to me."

I just left with the clothes on my back but I think I packed Trues entire bedroom and closet into my car 🤦🏼‍♀️ obviously she’s all that matters to me 💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2018

