Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, are safe.

Fans immediately began speculating about the 34-year-old reality star’s whereabouts after her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, revealed that she and her family had been evacuated from their Calabasas, California, home due to encroaching wildfires.

“I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am keeping watch!” Khloe tweeted on Thursday night in response to a fan, confirming that she and her 6-month-old daughter were with her 31-year-old brother and his 1-year-old child. “Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us.”

Shortly after, the new mom tweeted, “I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires #MamaKoKo.”

Khloe recently returned from Cleveland, Ohio, where she’s been spending time with her boyfriend and True's father, Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Kim came home to a scary scenario on Thursday, sharing footage of the raging wildfires from an airplane window. “Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and I had [one] hour to pack up and evacuate our home,” the mother of three wrote, using a prayer emoji. “I pray everyone is safe.”

Former Office star Rainn Wilson also tweeted about the evacuations, writing, “My house has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs and dogs are fine, thank you) Please send prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash.” T

